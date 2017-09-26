Canelo attends WBA meeting in Colombia

On Tuesday, September 26, the World Boxing Association presented its 96th World Convention, which will be held in Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia, from October 30 to November 2. The Colombian press was pleased to know that the Convention’s Medical Seminar and Forum for journalists will take place at the University of Antioquia, a respected educational institution. In addition, the popular neighborhoods of Antioquia will be visited.

However, it was the presence of Mexican Saul “Canelo” Alvarez which surprised the audience. He marked his arrival at the venue in the middle of the conference and was a great surprise to the attendees.

“I am very happy to be in the city, to support this event, because I believe that boxing can help people. From now, I want the WBA to invite me to their convention (laughs)”, Canelo said.

For his part, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza thanked the champion and said: “He (Saúl Álvarez) is an example of what Boxing is. He just told me a few days ago that he came from the bottom and look at him today, he is a star, a Boxing reference and that is what we want to show. Boxing is a vehicle for social improvement and we want to make the world know from the hands of great Champions like Canelo”.

Juan Estaban Restrepo from INDER Medellín, sports institution of the city, William Moncada from Indeportes Antioquia and Francisco Piña, WBA Director, also attended the press conference.

Thus, the WBA announced an event that will reach the city and its neighborhoods, where Oscar De La Hoya, Bernard Hopkins, Evander Holyfield, among other great champions, will share with the youth offering a word of encouragement.