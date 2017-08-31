Canelo Alvarez Interview

By Hesiquio Balderas



Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has been training as never before for his upcoming bout against Genaddy “GGG” Golovkin. Canelo hasn’t done much media work leading up to this mega fight, but he stopped at a popular boxing show and talked about many subjects including Mayweather-McGregor, training camp, the Mexican style, Golovkin’s power and Golovkin-Jacobs.

On Floyd Mayweather:

Canelo: “I would’ve loved to fight Mayweather again, but I understand he is retired now, back when we fought I was younger and I didn’t have the experience that I have now. I would like him to fight again. I would fight him, but if not, that’s OK. I will continue doing my thing.”

On Conor McGregor:

“McGregor has to make a few more fights in boxing to gain experience if he wants to continue in the sport of boxing, would I fight him? One should never say never, I think McGregor has good technique, his counterpunching is good, he is fast, he has good reflexes but he lacks the experience of professional boxing.”

About Mayweather-McGregor PPV sales

“The people bought the Mayweather-McGregor because of the event, the promotion they did was massive, so it’s obvious that they would sell lots of PPVs, but that’s OK with me. I am not the type of person that envies others people’s achievements. I believe that the sun comes out and shines for everyone.”

Training for Golovkin

“I feel very happy, I’ve been training with great enthusiasm. It’s a fight that the boxing fans wanted and it’s a fight that I wanted as well. I’m very happy and excited that the fight is almost here. I like the day when we have to leave from San Diego to Las Vegas because that means that the fight is here.”

Mexican Style of Fighting

“There’s no such a thing as Mexican style, because if you watch fights of Gilberto Roman and Salvador Sánchez they had different styles, JC Chávez had a different style also, some people think that the so call Mexican style is just to go forward and take a lot of punches, or to give a few and take a few more, my style is based on diverse techniques, my trainers studied Gilberto Roman, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr, Sugar Ray Leonard, my trainers thought me a lot and I adopted my own style which is a counter puncher, but I like to do it all, counterpunch, I like to go toe to toe, I like to box, move around, but I believe that there’s no such thing as a Mexican style since each Mexican fighter has his own personal style.

JC Chávez Sr who is the co-host of the show asked Saul a few questions:

Canelo what type of fight do you expect from Golovkin? Is he going to attack you? Is he going to wait for you?

Canelo: “He will try to do many things but in the heat of the battle you will always turn back to your natural style and he will attack, going forward trying to use his punching power to connect and to get the KO but my style will adapt and if he tries that and it will result in a great fight.”

JC Chávez: Canelo you’ve already sparred him a few years ago, does he really punch as hard as people say or how did you feel it?

“To be honest, personally I felt his power but is not extraordinary as people say it is, besides at that time I was only 20 years old, but he is a fighter that has power, he has a great chin, he can take the punches well and that’s even tougher because you can hit him and hit him and he is still there. That’s what I felt the day we sparred, but I always believe that we should not base ourselves or our work to a sparring session, fighting for real is different. In sparring one may be tired, the other fighter also may be tired from so much training, so fighting under the lights is a completely different story.”

On Danny Jacobs vs Golovkin.

[Chavez Sr. Interrupts before Canelo gives his opinion and says… To me, Golovkin lost that fight.]

Canelo: “I think the same, I believe Jacobs won by two points, I saw Golovkin in that fight as the Golovkin I knew, I know how he fights, I know him pretty well, I sparred with him, he likes the type of fighters that stand in front of him and that way he can connect and he will knock them out, but a fighter that boxes, moves around, counters, blocks his punches is different story.

“This is the most dangerous fight of my career, that’s the way I’ve taken it since we started camp, I’m taking it very seriously and as a team at the beginning of training we said that this fight is very important as it will mark 14 years of hard work, is a very important fight for me and it will open a new chapter in my career, everything is on the line here, there will be a before and after when this fight is over,” concluded Canelo who looked very cordial, in great shape and good spirits.