In a world bantamweight unification clash, unbeaten IBF champion Ryan Burnett (18-0, 9 KOs) scored a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over WBA “super” champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov (27-2, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. It was a brutal encounter. Zhakiyanov pressed the action and Burnett was happy to oblige him as the two traded in center ring. In the end, Burnett prevailed 118-110 119-109 and 116-112.