Bryant and Colomban Victorious

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

New Zealand cruiserweight champion Lance Bryant (11-3,5KO’s) forced a second round stoppage over former Australian cruiserweight champion Aaron Russell (10-4,4KO’s) in a scheduled ten round bout in the main event at the Mansfield Tavern, Brisbane, Queensland on Saturday.The referee crowned Bryant after Russell had visited the canvas and was in no condition to continue.He had been down earlier from a punch behind the head.

In other action, veteran Samuel Colomban (25-10-1,11KO’s) captured the Australian light-middleweight title when he outscored Adrian Rodriguez (8-1-1,5KO’s) over ten rounds. Colomban holds a victory over former IBF champion Philip Holiday but lost to current WBO champion Jeff Horn in 2013.

Promoter Angelo DiCarlo