Browne calls out Whyte

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian Heavyweight Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne says the ball is firmly in Dillian Whyte’s court as to whether the proposed clash on March 24 is to go ahead. The bout has been slated for the O2 Arena in London and both boxers have been very vocal in calling for the fight to be made.

“I heard from my promotional team this morning,” said Browne. “They informed me that Eddie Hearn has been in touch and he said that Whyte is in control of the financials. I guess that means there’s a certain amount in the pot for the fight. Apparently, Eddie is going to have one last try to get Whyte to move.”

Browne’s manager Matt Clark added, “There were rumors on the net that we had been offered $300,000. I can categorically say that the purse we are asking for is less than that. We want a fair purse for Lucas for what will be an absolute tear up of a fight.”

Browne says a clash against Whyte is what he wants.

“I just hope Whyte doesn’t deny the fans this fight,” Browne stated. “I have an option in the United States that has a lot more money on the table and against a top notch opponent, but coming to London and belting Whyte in front of the fantastic UK boxing crowd is my preferred choice. Let’s hope Dillian isn’t too greedy. I know he’ll be earning more than me, that’s fine. I just want a fair amount and I’ll sign the deal, train, fly over to London and bash him.”