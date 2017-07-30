Broner: I’m still the ‘can man’

Adrien “The Problem” Broner was a no-show at the post-fight press conference, but after the fight he did tell Showtime’s Jim Gray that he didn’t think his loss to Mikey Garcia was ‘do or die.’ “If I fight tomorrow, everybody in this mutha-f**king hall will still come and see me,” said Broner. “At the end of the day I’m still AB, I’m still about billions, I’m still the ‘can man,’ I’m still a fighting mutha-f**ker and anybody still can get it. If he wants to rematch in California, we can do it…at the end of the day, I’m still a four-time world champion at four different weight classes and I’ll still be in the history books.”