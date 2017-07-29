Broner-Garcia LIVE Early Results

By Matt Richardson at ringside

In an IBF junior bantamweight title eliminator, Rau’shee Warren defeated McJoe Arroyo by unanimous decision on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. . Warren and Arroyo, both former Olympians and former champions, put on a good, back-and-forth fight in which both boxers had their moments. It was the more polished Warren, however, who boxed more effectively, thus earning scores of 118-110 and 117-111 (twice). Warren (15-2, 4 KO’s) outboxed Arroyo (17-2, 8 KO’s) for large stretches of the fight and often found success with a straight right to Arroyo’s face, particularly when he slammed Arroyo with a pair of the punches in the final minute of the third.

In the first fight on the card to end inside the distance, Ireland’s Katie Taylor dominated Jasmine Clarkson in a female lightweight fight. The bout was stopped prior to the start of the fourth with Clarkson on her stool after she took a pounding in the third round. Taylor, who won Olympic gold for Ireland at the 2012 Olympics but lost in the 2016 games, had an easy time with Clarkson, slamming her to the head and body in the corner. Taylor earned her sixth win as a pro and moved to 6-0 with 3 KO’s. Clarkson is now 4-9.

Staten Island’s Kenny Robles lost an upset majority four-round decision against New Jersey’s Dan Murray in a welterweight bout. Robles (2-1, 1 KO) connected with some wide shots in the second but Murray returned fire well in the third and fourth, boxing effectively from the outside. Judges’ scorecards read 39-37 (twice) for Murray and 38-38. With the win Murray, upped his professional recorded to 2-1.

In a clash of undefeated 147-pound prospects Noel Murphy defeated Julio Cesar Sanchez by eight-round unanimous decision. Murphy (11-0, 2 KO’s) delivered a workman-like performance, doing just enough to win many rounds but not enough to threaten a stoppage. Sanchez did well early and even backed Murphy up a few times but he slowed and tired as the fight progressed, allowing Murphy to earn scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 78-74. Sanchez suffered his first defeat and dropped to 11-1 with six wins via knockout.

In the first fight of the evening, featherweight Desmond Jarmon knocked down and beat up Darnell Pettis on the way to a four-round unanimous decision victory. Jarmon (3-0, 2 KO’s) went the distance for the first time in his career, despite dropping Pettis with a right hand at the end of the second round. The punch came in the final seconds of the frame, however, preventing Jarmon from capitalizing on the moment. All three judges submitted identical scores of 40-35 for Jarmon. Pettis is now 1-4.