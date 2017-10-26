October 26, 2017

Broadway Boxing card finalized

DiBella Entertainment has the undercard for this Saturday’s Broadway Boxing event at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT. The card is headlined by a 10-round clash between popular lightweight Matt “The Sharp Shooter” Remillard (25-1, 14 KOs) and Yardley Armenta Cruz (22-8, 12 KOs), now fighting out of Sacramento, CA.

In the eight-round co-main event, popular women’s junior lightweight contender Shelly “Shelito’s Way” Vincent (20-1, 1 KO), of Providence, RI, battles Calixta Silgado (15-8-3, 10 KOs), of Tolu, Colombia.

Previously announced on the undercard, 19-year-old “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (8-0, 4 KOs), of East Hartford, CT, faces Somner Martin (7-5, 4 KOs), of Martinsville, VA, in a scheduled six-round clash. Williams is trained by Connecticut Boxing Hall of Famer Paul Cichon and managed by the renowned Jackie Kallen.

In an eight-round super middleweight battle, undefeated Toronto, Canada-native Steve Rolls (16-0, 9 KOs) clashes with Andrik “Loco” Saralegui (19-4, 15 KOs), of San Diego, CA.

Hard-hitting welterweight prospect Khiry “TNT” Todd (5-0, 5 KOs), of Lynn, MA, will face off against Evincii Dixon, of Lancaster, PA, in a scheduled four-rounder.

In the junior welterweight division, popular Johnston, RI, prospect Nicholas Dequattro (1-0, 1 KO) returns to Foxwoods Resort Casino for his second professional fight against pro debuting Andre Bellacarris, of Benington, VT, in a four-round bout.

Hailing from the boxing rich region of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, undefeated middleweight prospect Nicklaus Flaz (4-0, 4 KOs) battles Elie Augustama (6-6, 3 KOs), of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

In an eight-round lightweight tilt, Aidar Sharibayev (6-0, 5 KOs), originally from Kazakhstan now fighting out of Miami, FL, will face fellow Miami resident Carlos Padilla-meza (16-6-1, 10 KOs).

Rounding out the card, Hurshidbek Normatov (3-0, 1 KO), originally from Uzbekistan now residing in Brooklyn, NY, will compete in a six-round middleweight clash against Toronto, Canada’s Bruce Lutchmedial (2-3, 2 KOs).

Crawford to vacate 140 pound title
Juarez-Dogboe OK'd for vacant interim 122lb belt
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.