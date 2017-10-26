Broadway Boxing card finalized

DiBella Entertainment has the undercard for this Saturday’s Broadway Boxing event at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT. The card is headlined by a 10-round clash between popular lightweight Matt “The Sharp Shooter” Remillard (25-1, 14 KOs) and Yardley Armenta Cruz (22-8, 12 KOs), now fighting out of Sacramento, CA.

In the eight-round co-main event, popular women’s junior lightweight contender Shelly “Shelito’s Way” Vincent (20-1, 1 KO), of Providence, RI, battles Calixta Silgado (15-8-3, 10 KOs), of Tolu, Colombia.

Previously announced on the undercard, 19-year-old “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (8-0, 4 KOs), of East Hartford, CT, faces Somner Martin (7-5, 4 KOs), of Martinsville, VA, in a scheduled six-round clash. Williams is trained by Connecticut Boxing Hall of Famer Paul Cichon and managed by the renowned Jackie Kallen.

In an eight-round super middleweight battle, undefeated Toronto, Canada-native Steve Rolls (16-0, 9 KOs) clashes with Andrik “Loco” Saralegui (19-4, 15 KOs), of San Diego, CA.

Hard-hitting welterweight prospect Khiry “TNT” Todd (5-0, 5 KOs), of Lynn, MA, will face off against Evincii Dixon, of Lancaster, PA, in a scheduled four-rounder.

In the junior welterweight division, popular Johnston, RI, prospect Nicholas Dequattro (1-0, 1 KO) returns to Foxwoods Resort Casino for his second professional fight against pro debuting Andre Bellacarris, of Benington, VT, in a four-round bout.

Hailing from the boxing rich region of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, undefeated middleweight prospect Nicklaus Flaz (4-0, 4 KOs) battles Elie Augustama (6-6, 3 KOs), of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

In an eight-round lightweight tilt, Aidar Sharibayev (6-0, 5 KOs), originally from Kazakhstan now fighting out of Miami, FL, will face fellow Miami resident Carlos Padilla-meza (16-6-1, 10 KOs).

Rounding out the card, Hurshidbek Normatov (3-0, 1 KO), originally from Uzbekistan now residing in Brooklyn, NY, will compete in a six-round middleweight clash against Toronto, Canada’s Bruce Lutchmedial (2-3, 2 KOs).