Broadway Boxing back at Foxwoods

DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing series returns to the beautiful Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT, on Saturday, October 28, headlined by an excellent 10-round clash between popular lightweight contender Matt “The Sharp Shooter” Remillard (25-1, 14 KOs), of Hartford, CT, and battle-tested Mexican veteran Yardley Armenta Cruz (22-8, 12 KOs), now fighting out of Sacramento, CA.

Also featured on October 28, top welterweight prospect 19-year-old “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (8-0, 4 KOs), of East Hartford, CT, faces Somner Martin (7-5, 4 KOs), of Martinsville, VA, in a scheduled six-round bout.