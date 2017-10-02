October 2, 2017

Broadway Boxing back at Foxwoods

DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing series returns to the beautiful Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT, on Saturday, October 28, headlined by an excellent 10-round clash between popular lightweight contender Matt “The Sharp Shooter” Remillard (25-1, 14 KOs), of Hartford, CT, and battle-tested Mexican veteran Yardley Armenta Cruz (22-8, 12 KOs), now fighting out of Sacramento, CA.

Also featured on October 28, top welterweight prospect 19-year-old “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (8-0, 4 KOs), of East Hartford, CT, faces Somner Martin (7-5, 4 KOs), of Martinsville, VA, in a scheduled six-round bout.

