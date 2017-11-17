Broadway Boxing back on Broadway

DiBella Entertainment will make its long-awaited return to the historic B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in midtown Manhattan with a special holiday edition Broadway Boxing “Season’s Beatings” card to end the year, on Thursday, December 14. The event will be headlined by junior middleweight contender Patrick Day (14-2-1, 6 KOs) defending his WBC Continental Americas title against Wesley Tucker (14-1, 8 KOs) and will also feature the return of former WBC world lightweight champion Dejan Zlaticanin (22-1, 15 KOs).

“We’re thrilled to be back at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill promoting another great evening of boxing. This will be our first show here since March 2016 and it means a great deal to our team, particularly during the holiday season, to present such a fantastic event,” said Lou DiBella President of DiBella Entertainment. “From top to bottom, from former world champions and today’s contenders to tomorrow’s stars, we’ve got one of the very best cards we’ve promoted as part of the Broadway Boxing series since we started 15 years ago. Close out the year with your friends, enjoy the holiday spirit and watch some great boxing.”