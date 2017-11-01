Broadhurst Confident of Dethroning Bivol

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA #11 light heavyweight Trent Broadhurst (20-1, 12 KOs) is confident he can upset WBA light heavyweight champion Dimtry Bivol (11-0, 9 KOs) on Saturday in Salle Medecin, Monte Carlo and live on HBO Boxing After Dark.

“This is a big opportunity. Dimtry Bivol is a great fighter but as you seen what Jeff Horn did against Manny Pacquiao anything is possible,” said Broadhurst.

“I have watched a lot of Bivol especially his last two fights (four round stoppage wins over Samuel Clarkson and Cedric Agnew). We both fought Robert Berridge but I don’t take much from that fight because I’m a totally different fighter today. (Berridge is the only loss on Broadhurst professional career).

“I think the first six rounds against Bivol will be a tactical chess match. I’m very comfortable with that situation with any light heavyweight in the world. I don’t think Bivol has got one punch KO power but he has good distance control with good rangy long punches.

“It’s great to be fighting in Monte Carlo which is the second show Eddie Hearn has done there. The place is unbelievable. Winning this fight will mean 100% concentration because this opportunity might not come again.”

Photo: Team Broadhurst