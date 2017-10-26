Briseño debuts Friday on Telemundo

Lightweight Salvador “Buffon” Briseño (13-2, 7 KOs) will make his Telemundo debut this Friday. He will take on defending WBO Latino champion Antonio “Toño” Moran (22-2, 15 KOs). The bout will take place at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City, Mexico. The 10 rounder will air on Boxeo Telemundo.

Both fighters are natives of Mexico but it will be Moran who is the local favorite in the event billed as Civil War II. Briseño acknowledges that he is the underdog going in but is confident he can pull off the upset.

How do you see Moran’s style of boxing?

He is very tall for the weight. He really knows how to utilize his distance.

What is your style of fighting?

Normally I am the taller fighter in my fights and I fight at a distance. This time I am the shorter guy and I must fight him at a close distance to have a chance to win.

Does fighting him in his hometown change your preparation for the fight?

It doesn’t change my gameplan but it does motivate me more to be much more aggressive. I am aware that if it goes the distance I am unlikely to get the decision. I must beat him clearly.

What are your thoughts on being on Telemundo air for the first time?

It’s a huge opportunity to show what I am a next level fighter and for many viewers to see me for the first time. I want them to see the class of fighter that I am. That I have what it takes to be a world champion.

How do you see this fight playing out stylistically?

The fight has the potential to be a thriller. Each of us have shown that we can mix it up with success.

* * *

6 more fights scheduled, doors open at 7:30 PM, first bell at 8:00 PM. Auditorio Blackberry, Calle Tlaxcala 160, Cuauhtemoc, Hipódromo Condesa, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. Tickets are already on sale @ www.ticketmaster.com.mx. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.