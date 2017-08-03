Briscoe Awards Update

To celebrate the tenth annual Briscoe Awards, Philly Boxing History has added a new category to their prestigious boxing awards. For the first time, the upcoming awards event on October 15, 2017, will include a contest to determine the “2016 Philly Boxing Photo of the Year”.

Photographers are asked to submit their photos prior to the event, where they will be exhibited. Fans and everyone attending the Briscoe Awards will be asked to vote on the shots to determine the 2016 Photo of the Year. The photographer of the winning pic will receive a Briscoe Medal at the annual event held at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia.

Philly Boxing History is currently taking submissions for the contest, and has set the following rules:

1. Each photographer may submit one photo.

2. The photo must have been taken during 2016.

3. The subject matter of the photo must depict a Philadelphia-related boxing subject (including but not limited to – ring action, boxers, boxing personalities, fans, portrait, studio photo, crowd scenes, venue photos, still-life, casual shot, training photo, or other.

4. To enter the contest, photographers must submit an e-mail (johndisanto@phillyboxinghistory.com), or postal letter (Philly Boxing History, PO Box 428, Sewell, NJ, 08080), including their name, contact info (phone, address, e-mail).

5. The entry deadline is August 31, 2017.

6. Entries must follow up their communication letter with a hardcopy print of the photo they select for competition. The photo must be 16″ x 20″. Photos will not be returned. All photos must be received by September 15, 2017.

7. Philly Boxing History will exhibit the submitted photos at the Briscoe Awards event on October 15th, and invite all attendees of the event to vote for the winning photo.

8. The winner will be announced at the event and will receive a Briscoe Medal.

***

ABOUT THE BRISCOE AWARDS ON OCTOBER 15

The 10th Annual Briscoe Awards will be held on Sunday, October 15, 2017, 1-4 PM, at Xfinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Tickets for the event are priced at $5, and can be purchased online at Briscoe Awards.com or by calling 609-377-6413.