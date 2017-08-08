Briscoe Award Winners Announced

Sosa, Farmer, Hart, Hopkins, Ennis, others to be honored

Philly Boxing History announced the winners of the 10th Annual Briscoe Awards, which will be presented on October 15, 2017, at Xfinity Live! in Philadelphia. The annual event is a celebration of the best accomplishments of the Philly fight scene.

Jason Sosa, who won the WBA world junior lightweight championship and defended it later in the year, was named the “2016 Philly Fighter of the Year.”

The “2016 Philly Fight of the Year” award will go to Jesse Hart and Dashon Johnson, for their exciting super middleweight 10-rounder. Hart won the decision, but had to come off the floor to do it.

Other Briscoe Award winners include:

Tevin Farmer – Prospect of the Year

Damon Allen Jr. – The One to Watch

Jaron Ennis – Rookie of the Year

Dylan Price – Amateur of the Year

Tevin Farmer – Performance of the Year (W10 Ivan Redkach)

Tyrone Brunson – Knockout of the Year (KO4 Carlos Hernandez)

Taneal Goyco – Upset of the Year (TKO5 Jerry Odom)

Bernard Hopkins – Honorary Retirement Award

Christian Carto – Everett Brothers Award

Also, one photographer’s individual work will be recognized as the “Photo of the Year” in an exhibit and contest held at the live event on October 15th.

Former welterweight contender Gil Turner will be named the sixth honoree of Philly Boxing History’s Gravestone Program.

The Briscoe Awards are named in honor of legendary Philly middleweight Bennie Briscoe and the trophies presented – the Briscoe Statue and the Briscoe Medal – all bear the deceased icon’s likeness. The event brings together the local boxing community, including the award winners, their families, past and present boxers, fight fans, other boxing people, and general sports fans.

This is the tenth year for the Briscoe Awards, which are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization, dedicated to preserving and celebrating Philadelphia’s great boxing legacy. Past winners at the Briscoe Awards include Bernard Hopkins, Danny Garcia, Steve Cunningham, and many others.

The event returns to Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, the central hub of Philly’s sports stadiums, located at 1100 Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia. Admission is $5, and tickets can be purchased at BriscoeAwards.com or by calling 609-377-6413. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, including sponsorship and advertising opportunities, please call John DiSanto, 609-377-6413.