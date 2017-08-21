Brisbane demands Pacman commitment

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

The Brisbane City Council will not make a financial commitment to the promoters for the rematch of WBO welterweight title bout between world champion Jeff Horn and challenger Manny Pacquiao until it’s guaranteed that the future Hall of Famer will be travelling from the Philippines for a rematch with the former Brisbane schoolteacher in November. Lord Mayor Graham Quirk has told News Corp Australia that he wants confirmation from promoters that Pacquiao has signed on for the fight before he commits to marketing the event.

“The Battle of Brisbane only happened with the strong financial support of Brisbane City Council,” Quirk told The Courier Mail. “I need to know we definitely have a fighter coming from the Philippines to fight Brisbane’s world champion Jeff Horn and I need to know that fighter is Manny Pacquiao.

“I’m not going to shadow box the fight promoters — I want some straight answers to the question of is Manny in the boxing ring in Brisbane in November or is he in retirement.

“We don’t know at this time and I’m withdrawing any financial support until Manny fronts up and tells us his intentions.”