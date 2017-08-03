Briggs sad to see Klitschko go

By TMZSports.com

Heavyweight Shannon Briggs says he’s heartbroken Wladimir Klitschko hung up his gloves before he got the chance to fight him. Briggs famously tormented Klitschko for years … popping up on him in public places and trying to get Wlad to meet him in the ring (the paddle boarding ambush is still classic).

Klitschko just announced he’s retiring, and when TMZ Sports talked with Briggs he told us he wishes the all-time great well — but that doesn’t change the fact that he would’ve knocked him out. “I would’ve knocked him out cold! I’m sad, I’m sad he’s gone, champ!”