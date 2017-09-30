September 30, 2017

Briedis retains WBC title, advances in WBSS

WBC cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis (23-0, 18 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Mike Perez (22-3, 14 KOs) to defend his world title and advance to the semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series on Saturday night at a sold out Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia.

Ugly fight with lots of clinches and wrestling. Briedis was cut over the left eye in the third round from a head clash. Perez was docked one point. Perez continued swarming while Briedis landed the cleaner punches. Briedis was deducted a point in round ten for holding. Scores were 116-110, 115-111, 114-112 for Briedes, who will face Oleksandr Usyk in the next round.

Butler beats Hall again in rematch
