Unbeaten super middleweight Rob “Bravo” Brant (22-0, 15 KOs), the lone American competing in the $50 million World Boxing Super Series tournament, will see his first action on October 27. The Minnesota boxer will be traveling to the Sport and Kongresshalle in Schwerin, Germany, where he’ll face hometown favorite and former two-time light heavyweight champion Jürgen Brähmer (48-3, 35 KOs), who is dropping down a weight class for this tournament.