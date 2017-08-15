Boxing returns to Bay Area Saturday

By Lucas Ketelle

Boxing returns to the Bay Area this Saturday, August 19th in Pleasanton, Calif., at the Alameda County Fairgrounds as Squarevision Entertainment returns with their third card of the year entitled “Bay Area Titans III”. The card is headlined by junior welterweight Eddie Diaz (3-6-3) taking on a man he knocked out in this very arena in January, Luis Garcia (7-1-1) of Richmond, CA, only this time it will be for the Square Warriors junior welterweight title.

Lightweight Jose Iniguez of Stockton, Ca will also fight for the Square Warriors lightweight title against Jesus Sandoval (5-10-3).

Also in action, Raquel Miller of San Francisco will face Kita Watkins, cruiserweight Fernando Caro of Richmond, CA will face Ignacio Zambrano, cruiserweight Mike Russell of Petaluma, Ca will face Jose Hurtado lightweight Pedro Madriz will face Ali Ahmed of San Jose, CA, light heavyweight Jasper McCargo will face Zachary Bunce, middleweight Mauricio Zavaleta of San Leandro will take on veteran Luis Lugo, lightweight Luis Casillas will face Jared Ejigu as well as Jesus Sanchez taking on Jordan Marriott.

Tickets are available at SquareWarriors.com