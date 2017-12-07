Boxing Odds (and Ends)

WBO jr lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko is a 3:1 betting favorite to defeat unbeaten rival Guillermo Rigondeaux in a very intriguing ESPN fight taking place Saturday in New York City.

Lomachenko’s 130lb arch-rival Orlando Salido is a 2:1 pick over Miguel “Mickey” Roman on HBO in Las Vegas.

IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby is 16:1 to beat Eduardo Ramirez and IBF super middleweight champion James DeGale is a 41:1 favorite to handle Caleb Truax in a world title twin bill in London, which will be streamed on Showtime’s Facebook page.

Heavyweight Luis Ortiz is “off the board” against Daniel Martz on Friday night on FS1

Former female boxing world champion Leatitia “Baby Girl” Robinson has been seen back in the gym and is said to be considering giving it another try.

Heavyweight Raphael Zumbano, from Brazil, is training in Las Vegas. Zumbano (39-16-1, 31 KOs) doesn’t currently have a manager or promoter and he’s looking for an opportunity.

Not only is Manny Pacquiao a senator, he has just become a full colonel in the Philippines Army. Pacman is also working on establishing a Manny Pacquiao International Boxing Academy in Beijing, China. And for boxing? He’s still calling out Jeff Horn, but wants the rematch to take place in the Philippines.