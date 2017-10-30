Boxing Gala in Santo Domingo Nov 18

By Robert Coster

Shuan Boxing Promotion through its President Belgica Pena has announced that all is set for their boxing gala show that will take place in Santo Domingo on November 18th. The international card will be held at the Jaragua Hotel and Casino and the main event will have Dominican super-Lightweight WBA #11 Alberto Puello (12-0, 7 KOs) defend his WBA Fedelatin and WBC Latino belts against 20-year-old Mexican prospect Ricardo Gutierrez (11-1-1, 6 KOs). “We are not looking past Gutierrez but Alberto is ready to move up to the top ten in the rankings,” declared Belgica with Puello by her side.



The card will also feature the return to ring action of former WBA Cruiserweight World Champion Guillermo Jones (40-3-2, 30 KOs). The 45-year-old Panamanian veteran is moving up to the heavyweight class and will be facing Ecuadorian Olympian Ytalo Perea (9-2-2, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBA Fedelatin title.

Also, jr welterweight Subriel Matthews (7-0, 7 KOs) of Puerto Rico will cross gloves with Venezuelan veteran Patrick Lopez (25-9, 16 KOs) and Dominican jr Featherweight prospect William Encarnacion (14-0, 12 KOs) will tackle Julio Cesar Cruz (12-3, 6 KOs) of Mexico, among the many fights that will be offered to the Dominican fans on that boxing night.