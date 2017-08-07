Boxing Buzz

Wladimir Klitschko, Juan Manuel Marquez and Timothy Bradley retired last week. But Manny Pacquiao is reportedly onboard for a rematch with Jeff Horn in November.

ESPN up to their old tricks, delaying Saturday’s world championship boxing telecast an hour after the Pro Football Hall of Fame speeches ran long.

An opponent was finally named for Charles Huerta headlining Thursday’s LA Fight Club telecast. He will face Miguel “Miguelito” Gonzalez (20-2, 17 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico, in an eight round super featherweight bout.

Top Rank has a September 22 ESPN twinbill in Tucson featuring WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez vs. Genesis Servania, and WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Jessie Hart.