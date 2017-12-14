Boxing Buzz

Tonight’s scheduled ESPN2 junior featherweight clash between Diego De La Hoya and Jose Salgado was canceled after De La Hoya weighed in 4.5 pounds heavy. Junior lightweights Carlos Morales and Dardan Zenunaj will now meet in the main event. The ESPN2 telecast begins at 10:30PM ET/7:30PM PT.

Due to a technical error, a re-air of the title fight between boxing’s Cinderella Man, Jeff “the Hornet” Horn and Gary “Hellraiser” Corcoran did not air in its entirety last night on ESPN. The WBO Welterweight championship fight will re-air Friday, December 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and is currently available to stream on the ESPN App.