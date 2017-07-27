Boxing back in Pittsburgh Aug 12

Professional boxing returns to Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on August 12 for “Rivers Rumble VII” presented by Made Men Promotions. Newly crowned UBF lightweight champion Bill “Hutch” Hutchinson (13-2, 6 KOs) makes his return to the ring against Victor Abreau (10-1, 6 KOs) in the main event.

Also featured is undefeated heavyweight Fred Latham (9-0, 5 KOs) against Daniel Pasicolla (9-2-3, 0 KOs) and undefeated lightweight Matt “Sweet Child” Conway (9-0, 4 KOs) against Osnel “Prince” Charles (11-16-1, 1 KO).

Ticket prices start at $30 for general admission and $50 for reserved seating.