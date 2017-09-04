Boxing back in Nashville Sept 15

Pro boxing returns to Nashville when Tri Star Boxing presents “State Fair Boxing Showdown 2” Friday, September 15. The six-fight card is in association with Blue Chair Bay Rum and takes place at the State Fairgrounds Sports Arena, located at 500 Wedgewood Lane in Nashville, Tennessee. In the six round main event, Sena “African Assassin” Agbeko (18-1, 17 KOs) meets Brad Austin (12-25, 9 KOs) for the Tennessee light heavyweight championship.

Junior flyweight knockout king Edwin Reyes, 6-2 (5 KO’s), faces a foe to be announced in the eight round co-feature.