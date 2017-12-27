Boxing back Feb 10 in Worcester, Mass

The “New England’s Future” series, promoted by Rivera Promotions Entertainment (RPE), returns with its fifth installment on Saturday night, February 10, at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Undefeated Hartford (CT) prospect Richard “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Kevin “KRAY 2 UNKL” Cobbs (10-2, 4 KOs) for the vacant Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) New England title in the eight-round main event.

In the six-round co-featured event, New Haven (CT) super middleweight Elvis Figueroa (3-0, 1 KO) steps up to fight former New England super middleweight champion Vladine Biosse (15-7-3, 7 KOs).