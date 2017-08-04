Boxer Geicy Lorenzo dies after ring mishap

By Robert Coster

Sad news from the Dominican Republic. Veteran featherweight Geicy Lorenzo (15-36-1) has died, the result of a knockout at the hands of Jeffrey Castillo in the city of La Romana. The fight was held last Saturday and Lorenzo was taken away from the ring on a stretcher. The boxer died yesterday night at the age of 34 and will be buried tomorrow in his native city of San Cristobal. It is the first time that such a tragedy has happened in the Dominican Republic. Fightnews.com® conveys its condolences to Geicy Lorenzo’s family. RIP.