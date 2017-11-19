Boxer in critical condition after KO

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Salvadoran welterweight Francisco “Pantera” Ruiz has been hospitalized since Saturday night with an unfavorable prognosis after his fight for the domestic title of El Salvador at the event “KO a Las Drogas.” Ruiz had to be taken from the ring on a stretcher after being knocked out by compatriot Ricardo Cortés. Ruiz’s injury occurred at the end of the eighth round and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. Ruiz was unbeaten in three fights all of them in 2017 and all had been four rounders.