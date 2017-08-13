August 13, 2017

Bopp, Namus victorious in Uruguay

Two female world title fights took place Saturday night at the Palacio Penarol in Montevideo, Uruguay.

WBA female light flyweight world champion Yessica “La Tuti” Bopp (32-1, 13 KOs) retained her world title with a shutout ten round unanimous decision over veteran Olga Julio (25-17-2, 18 KOs). It was Bopp’s third defense of the title in her second reign. She previously defended the belt 14 times before moving up in weight.

In a clash for the vacant IBF female jr middleweight title, Chris Namus (23-4, 8 KOs) outpointed Yamila Esther Reynoso (8-2-3, 7 KOs) over ten to claim her first world title after coming up short in four previous attempts.

