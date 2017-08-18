Boots Ennis headlines Oct 21 in Philly

Victory Boxing Promotions has found a new home in Philadelphia. The growing promotional outfit will make its return to the City of Brotherly love, and re-launch its Philly Strong series at the 23rd Street Armory in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia on October 21st.

The card will be headlined by Jaron “Boots” Ennis (14-0, 12KO), who has racked up six wins in 2017 alone. It was recently announced that Ennis, who is trained by his father Bozy Ennis, and managed by Cameron Dunkin, will be honored at Philadelphia’s Briscoe Awards for the third time. He will take home 2016 Rookie of the Year honors, just days before he steps into the ring in front of his home town for the first time since June. After stopping veteran Wilfredo Acuna in the first round in that fight, Ennis has fought twice more – once in Durham, North Carolina, and once in Washington D.C.

“Without question, Boots is one of the best young fighters in the United States,” said Victory Boxing Promotions Founder and Promoter, Chris Middendorf. “We have kept him extremely busy, fighting him 14 times since his debut on April 30th last year. We have done this because of his skills, and his rapid development. He has impressed each time we’ve put a challenge in front of him. We are considering several opponents for him for October 21st, all of whom will be solid tests.” Middendorf added that Boots would be fighting at least once more before October 21st.

Several other Victory Boxing prospects will showcase their talents that evening at 23rd Street Armory, including Adam Daranyi (12-0, 11KO), who was a standout amateur and national champion in his home country of Canada. Korean-Mexican sensation and former amateur standout Brandun Lee (5-0, 4KO), who is coming off a 2nd round knockout win in DC last weekend, will fight at Philly Strong, and local favorite Joshua Jones (4-0-1, 2KO) will don his gloves in front of his home crowd. All three fighters are also managed by Cameron Dunkin, who has managed 34 champions in his 30+ years in the boxing business.

“We are very excited to re-launch Philly Strong at the 23rd Street Armory,” said Middendorf. “It is the oldest armory in the United States, and will be a great host for world class boxing. The Armory hasn’t seen boxing since 2003, and we plan on making October 21st a night to remember.