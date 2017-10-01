October 1, 2017

Boesel, Deines win on points

Photos: Team SES / P. Gercke

Light heavyweight contender Dominic Boesel and unbeaten light heavy Adam Deines were pressed into action on just one week’s notice after a training injury forced world-rated heavyweight Tom Schwarz to pull out of Saturday’s main event at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany.

Boesel (26-1, 10 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision (100-90, 98-92, 99-91) over Alis Sijaric (14-4, 12 KOs), while Deines (13-0-1, 7 KOs) had to work hard to get past German Rafael (13-2, 9 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 97-93, 99-91 as Deines claimed the IBF intercontinental belt.

In other action, Fabiana Bytyqi outpointed Luisana Bolivar over ten in a WBC Youth female minimumweight bout, light heavyweight Tom Dzemski demolished Mindia Nozadze in one round, and heavyweight Tomas Salek stopped Abdulnaser Delalic in round three.

Mucino, Martinez triumph in Cancun
Kika Chavez wins WBC Diamond belt
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.