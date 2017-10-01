Boesel, Deines win on points

Photos: Team SES / P. Gercke

Light heavyweight contender Dominic Boesel and unbeaten light heavy Adam Deines were pressed into action on just one week’s notice after a training injury forced world-rated heavyweight Tom Schwarz to pull out of Saturday’s main event at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany.

Boesel (26-1, 10 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision (100-90, 98-92, 99-91) over Alis Sijaric (14-4, 12 KOs), while Deines (13-0-1, 7 KOs) had to work hard to get past German Rafael (13-2, 9 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 97-93, 99-91 as Deines claimed the IBF intercontinental belt.

In other action, Fabiana Bytyqi outpointed Luisana Bolivar over ten in a WBC Youth female minimumweight bout, light heavyweight Tom Dzemski demolished Mindia Nozadze in one round, and heavyweight Tomas Salek stopped Abdulnaser Delalic in round three.