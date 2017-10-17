Bobby Cassidy, Sr./Jr. featured at Ring 8

New York State Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Cassidy, Sr. and his son, Bobby Cassidy, Jr., will be the Ring 8 guest speakers at the October 19th (7p start) meeting at Plattdeutsch Park Restaurant (1132 Hempstead Turnpike) in Franklin Square, New York.

“We are anxiously looking forward to having the Cassidy’s as our guest speakers at the next Ring 8 meeting,” Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch said. “Cassidy Jr. Is one of the most respected boxing journalists in the New York area and his dad is one of the most exciting middleweights of his era.”

Cassidy, Sr. (59-16-3, 27 KOs) fought professionally between 1963 and1980, capturing the Irish-American and New York State light heavyweight titles. His most notable victory, perhaps, was a ten-round split decision at the Felt Forum over world title challenger Don Fullmer in 1971. Bobby will speak about his career as a boxer and trainer.

Cassidy, Jr., who is a longtime sportswriter at Newsday, will discuss the rich boxing history of the famed Sunnyside Gardens in Queens, where his father had a 21-3 record as one of the main attractions there. In addition to his work as a sportswriter, Bobby Jr. is also a playwright having penned the acclaimed theatrical piece, “Kid Shamrock,” which was about his father’s life.

Go online to www.Ring8ny.com for more information about RING 8, the largest group of its kind in the United States with more than 350 members.