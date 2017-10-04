Bilal Akkawy returns Oct 21

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Australian super-middleweight Bilal Akkawy (14-0-1, 12 KOs) will clash with Russian based and Ukraine born Igor Selivanov (11-2,7 KOs) over ten rounds for the WBA Oceana title at Club Punchbowl, Sydney, NSW, Australia on October 21. Akkawy, 24 years, is coming off a seven round stoppage of Kerry Hope in one of the best fights in Australia for 2016. Selivanov, 23 years, is coming off a points victory over Izzat Ibragimov in March.

Promoter Paul Nasari said “Bilal Akkawy is one of the best prospects in Australia and his fight with Kerry Hope in 2016 was action packed with Hope being stopped because of a broken jaw he suffered.

“Bilal’s manager made offers to Brian Vera and Peter Manfredo but they both rejected the offer.

“Igor Selivanov has a very good record and will give Akkawy a good fight.”