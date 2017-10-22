Bika, Tszyu, George victorious down under

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBC super middleweight champion Sakio “The Scorpion” Bika (34-7-3, 22 KOs) outworked Serbian Geard Ajetovic (31-16-1, 16 KOs) over twelve rounds on Sunday for the vacant WBC International title at Star City Casino, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Bika controlled the bout in most of the rounds but some of his punches were below the belt and he was deducted two points by the referee. At the conclusion, Bika was awarded a unanimous decision.

Commonwealth welterweight champion Kris George (13-1, 7 KOs) stopped Jack Brubaker (13-2-1, 7 KOs) in round six of scheduled twelve round bout to retain the title. Brubaker was suffering from severe cuts and George was crowned the winner at 2.20 of round six.

Australian middleweight prospect Tim Tszyu (7-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Wade Ryan (14-6, 3 KOs) over ten rounds to capture the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental title. Tszyu was dropped in round one, but outworked his opponent in most of the rounds to be awarded the ten round unanimous decision.

George captured the Commonwealth crown in 2016 by outpointing London 2012 Olympian, Cameron Hammond. George went into the bout against the Ricky Hatton managed Hammond as the underdog but caused upset victory by dropping Hammond in round six and winning a clear points decision.

Brubaker’s best win came in Japan in 2016 when he outscored Suyon Takayama who had won 24 of his 25 fights. Brubaker was dropped in round eleven but came back to capture the OPBF title by twelve round split decision.

Bika captured the WBC super middleweight crown by defeating Marco Antonio Periban in 2013 and gave WBA champion Andre Ward and IBF champion Joe Calzaghe tough twelve round bouts.

Ajetovic has previously lost in Australia to former IBF/WBA middleweight champion Daniel Geale in Sydney in 2008 by twelve round decision. He has also lost to Mathew Macklin and Dmitry Pirog by ten round decision.

Tszyu is the son of Boxing Legend Kostya Tszyu.