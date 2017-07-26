Big Baby, Washington looking for KO win

Heavyweight contenders Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (18-0-1, 16 KOs) and Gerald Washington (18-1-1, 12 KOs) turned up for an open-to-the-public media workout Wednesday at Modell’s Sporting Goods in Brooklyn before they enter the ring this weekend at the Barclays Center. The fight will be available on Facebook Live and YouTube prior to the live Showtime telecast.



Jarrell Miller: “I can’t wait to get in the ring in my hometown. There’s going to be great energy and great excitement on Saturday. I’m in killer mode right now but inside I’m jumping for joy. Gerald Washington is a good opponent for me coming back from a layoff. Most people wouldn’t go right into a fight so challenging. I’m warrior-built. I’ve been doing this for a long time. My main thing is to go in there and knock him out.

“However the knockout comes, it comes. This is boxing so anything can happen in there. Deontay Wilder is different than me. I’m going to show that on Saturday. I hope that I can get a fight with Deontay Wilder after this one. If he’ll come to New York, then even better. I think my progression is ahead of where he was. We’re going to keep fighting, getting knockouts and eventually a world title fight.”



Gerald Washington: “I’m just looking to keep focused on Saturday. I’m going to fight hard from bell to bell to get the win. Miller is a big tough guy. We expect that from him. We’re in his backyard so I know he’s going to come in 100 percent. We’re here to handle business. All I’m thinking about is Jarrell Miller and taking him out.”