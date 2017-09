By Przemek Garczarczyk

Looks like IBF #5, WBA#6, WBO #6 heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (19-0, 17 KOs) will take on former world title challenger and WBC #6 rated Mariusz Wach (33-2, 17 KOs) on November 11 at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. Miller is coming off a July win over Gerald Washington, while the 6’7 Wach defeated former Euro champ Erkan Teper in March. HBO will televise.