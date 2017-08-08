Bey injured, Payano-Santiago new main event

Former WBA world champion Juan Carlos Payano (18-1, 9 KOs) will face Alexis Santiago (21-4-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round bantamweight matchup that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes August 22 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas and presented by Mayweather Promotions. Payano versus Santiago replaces the previously announced main event that featured a lightweight match between Mickey Bey and Anthony Peterson that was canceled after Bey was injured in training.

The show will also feature a showdown between once-beaten lightweights Jamel Herring (16-1, 9 KOs) and Ladarius Miller (13-1, 4 KOs), who will meet in a 10-round match