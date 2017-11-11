November 11, 2017

Beterbiev stops Koelling in 12 to win IBF light heavyweight title

Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Unbeaten light heavyweight Artur Beterbiev (12-0, 12 KOs) scored a twelfth round KO over Enrico Koelling (23-2, 6 KOs) to claim the vacant IBF world title formerly held by now-retired Andre Ward on Saturday night at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Beterbiev pressed the action, while Koelling tried to keep the pace slow and not trade punches. Beterbiev slowly broke down Koelling and finally opened up in round twelve to drop Koelling twice and end it. The time was 2:33.

