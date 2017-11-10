Beterbiev, Koelling make weight

Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Artur Beterbiev 174.6 vs. Enrico Koelling 174.4

(IBF light heavyweight title)

Jose Carlos Ramirez 139 vs. Mike Reed 139.6

Alex Saucedo 139 vs. Gustavo Vittori 139.2

Andy Vences 132 vs. Jairo Ochoa 131.4

Johnny Garcia 144.4 vs. Amir Imam 143.8

Alexander Besputin ?? vs. Juan Ruiz 146.4

Maxim Dadashev 141.2 vs. Clarence Booth 140.2

Fernando Fuentes 124 vs. Vislan Dalkhaev 123.2

Quilisto Madera 161.6 vs. Evan Torres 162

Bryan Lua 135 vs. Eric Rodriguez 132.6

Venue: Save Mart Arena, Fresno, California

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN



