Benitez, Sosa triumph in Argentina

In the most notable fight on Saturday night, super lightweight Germán “El Correntino” Benitez (20-2, 9 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Martin “El Principito” Coggi (34-8-3, 17 KOs) at the Escuela de Enseñanza Secundaria Nº 2 Genaro Pérsico in Ranchos, Argentina. Scores were 96-94, 98-92 and 97-93 for Benitez, who claimed the vacant WBO Latino title.

In the co-feature, super bantamweight Roberto “Incho” Sosa (29-3-1, 15 KOs) defeated Carlos “Tortita” Farias (13-13-3, 1 KO) by six round unanimous decision. Scores were 59.5-56.5, 59-57, 58.5-56.5 for the former two-time world title challenger Sosa, who had previously outpointed Farias in 2014.