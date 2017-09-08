Benavidez: I’m going to knock him out

Super middleweight contenders David Benavidez (18-0, 17 KOs) and Ronald Gavril (18-1, 14 KOs) will battle for the vacant WBC super middleweight world championship tonight on Showtime from The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas.



David Benavidez: “[Gavril] thinks I’m a kid, I know it. I’m 20 years old, but I’m going to let him make the mistakes and let him come forward, then I’m going to take over…He’s never faced someone like me. I’ll let him think what he wants to think. I know what I can do. This is the biggest fight of my life and I have to take advantage…I’m going to end this in a knockout! I’m ready to go 12 rounds, but I’m going to knock him out.”

Ronald Gavril: “I’m going to make him fight. I’m a more experienced fighter and have a higher boxing IQ than my opponent…I’m going to be ready for whatever he has to bring…They say he’s a highlight reel, but he will be exposed on Friday night.”