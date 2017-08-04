Benavidez-Gavril to clash for WBC super middleweight title

The WBC has been informed of a regrettable injury suffered by Anthony Dirrell who was scheduled to fight for the WBC super middleweight championship on September 8 against David Benavidez. Tom Brown Promotions had the September 8 commitment for a long time and has now requested the WBC to accept David Benavidez vs Ronald Gavril to fight for the championship. Ronald Gavril is the NABF champion and is the highest available contender.

Considering that Callum Smith, Avni Yildirim and Chris Eubank Jr. are all competing in the WBC Diamond Tournament with the World Boxing Super Series with the winner of such tournament becoming mandatory to the WBC championship. The WBC hereby confirms official sanctioning of the bout between David Benavidez and Ronald Gavril for the WBC super middleweight championship.