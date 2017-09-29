Bellew-Haye grudge rematch set

Arch enemies Tony Bellew and David Haye will meet again on December 17 at the O2 in London. In a major upset, Bellew stopped Haye in March after Haye suffered an Achilles injury midway through the fight.

“I will have the exact same attitude I had going into the first fight – win at all costs,” said Bellew. “I will be victorious on December 17 and I will end David Haye’s career. Another loss to me closes the curtain on the Hayemaker.”

David Haye said, “He somehow won the lottery in our first fight, but believe me, he won’t win the lottery twice…on December 17, I will relish the opportunity to re-write the ending of the Haye Bellew story.”