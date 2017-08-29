Bell and Ware Headline Toledo Fight Card

By Bob Ryder

This Saturday, September 2, boxing is back in downtown Toledo as Pulse Boxing (Vick Green) presents a seven bout card at the Seagate Convention Center. In the co-main event six rounder, hometown lightweight Albert Bell (7-0, 2KO’s) takes on Tyrome Jones (4-1, 1 KO). In the other six round contest, light heavyweight DeAndre Ware (8-0-2, 6 KO’s) goes against Derrick Adkins (5-1-1, 3 KO’s). Bell and Ware are part of the growing group of talented Toledo boxers led by world champion Robert Easter, Jr and both will be looking to impress and advance Saturday night.

Promoter Vick Green, who has been an important part of the recent surge of interest in boxing in the Glass City, has been presenting entertaining club shows that are giving many of Toledo’s young up and comers an opportunity to showcase their skills before the hometown fans. After attracting SRO crowds and outgrowing his previous venue at St Clements Hall, Green has opted for the larger Seagate Convention Center for this, his next offering.

Five scheduled four round matches fill out the program. Leading the way is Toledo’s Angelo Snow who after suffering the first loss of his pro career in a very hard fight just this past August 25th, is right back in the ring against Marcus Washington. One does not see this too often in today’s boxing world and Snow who showed great heart and determination in his losing effort is demonstrating that he is one tough cookie to get back into the ring just eight days later. Rounding out the card is Cassius Anderson vs Abel Penna Falls, Roshawn Jones vs Darryl Madison, Jalen Stephenson vs Joe Szczublevski, and Robert Mumford vs an opponent TBD.

Tickets are available via ticketmaster.com or by calling 419-318-2158.

Doors open at the Seagate Center on Saturday at 6:30 PM with the first bout at 8 PM.