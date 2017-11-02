Bell Tops Toledo Fight Card

By Bob Ryder

Toledo’s super featherweight Albert Bell will seek to improve on his perfect record (8-0, 2 KO’s) when he tangles Saturday night with Charles Mulindwa (12-4-1, 5 KO’s) in the six round main event on promoter Vick Green’s (Pulse Boxing) card at the Seagate Convention Center in downtown Toledo. Three of Mulindwa’s four losses have occurred outside of his native Uganda and he is hoping to score his first ever win away from his home country by upsetting the favored Bell. Slick boxing Bell looks to have too many skills however and is expecting to showcase them in a dominant fashion before the hometown faithful.

Matchmakers Aaron Rodriguez and Gabe Morris have put together five more contests all scheduled for four rounds featuring more of Toledo’s local warriors. Heavyweight Cassius Anderson goes in against Nick Messer. Roshawn Jones will face fellow super middleweight Darren Gibbs, welterweight Adrian Wilson takes on Elias Moreno, Diamond Mitchell is crossing gloves with Dominique Foster (super welters), and rounding out the card Is super featherweight Desmond Jarman vs an opponent TBD.

Doors open at the Seagate Center at 7 PM Saturday with the first bout set for 8 PM.

Tickets available at the door and at ticketmaster.com