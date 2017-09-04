Bell Scores Shutout Win In Toledo

Story and Photos by Bob Ryder

Toledo’s lightweight Albert Bell was in complete control Saturday night as he did pretty much as he pleased in winning a six round decision (60-53 x 3) over South Bend’s Tyrome Jones at the Seagate Convention Center to improve his record to (8-0, 2 KO’s). Jones (4-2, 1 KO) fought most of the fight with his gloves held high and tight against his head.

One would think that this may have frustrated Bell but not so as he stated afterword “he made it easy for me, allowed me to pop shot him at will.”

That he did. Jabs, combinations to head and body, were all on display by Bell. Many of Bell’s shots however were of the arm punch variety as he probed for openings to land some clean shots. He may have benefited by sitting down on his punches more and throwing some power shots. Bell was able to land a crisp blow in the last round that floored Jones for the knockdown. Jones appeared a little dazed upon arising but before Albert could follow up the bell ending the fight sounded. Bell was pleased with his nights work stating as he left the ring, “I had a great performance before a sold out crowd in my hometown!”

While promoter Vick Green (Pulse Boxing) didn’t appear to have been rewarded with a sold out house, it was a very good crowd for a Saturday night on a Labor Day weekend competing against a Toledo Mud Hens baseball game right next door. In the other six round bout, Toledo’s DeAndre Ware also blanked Derrick Adkins by sweeping the cards by scores of 60-54 x 3. Unlike the main event, light heavyweight Ware’s opponent came to fight. Game Adkins never stopped trying but constant pressure and great body work by Ware never gave him a chance. Adkins was breathing heavy by the third round and cut under the left eye in the fourth. Ware (9-0-2, 6 KO’s) controlled the action throughout the last two rounds as well but credit goes to Adkins (5-2-1, 3 KO’s) who came all the way from Edmond, Oklahoma as he bravely hung in there, never going down in taking a one sided loss.

Matchmakers Green and Aaron Rodriguez filled out the card with four round bouts. The feature four round match was between two Toledo welterweights. Angelo Snow was coming back after suffering his first professional loss by decision a mere eight days ago in a tough fight in which he suffered a hard knockdown in Detroit. Credit goes to him for his willingness to get back at it so quickly, but this night Marcus Washington demonstrated that it was probably not a wise decision. Snow looked off his game right from the first bell. He was the aggressor but his punches were wide and not accurate. Washington quickly established his game plan of countering Snow and scored knockdowns in both the first and second rounds. Snow looked to get back into the contest as he knocked out Washington’s mouthpiece and dropped him during a furious third round exchange. However, in the final round Washington went back to what had worked earlier, counterpunching his way to a unanimous decision with the judges tallying it up at 38-35 and 37-36 x 2 as he improved to (4-1, 1 KO). Snow now (6-2, 5 KO’s) needs to take some time off to rest and regroup.

Toledo heavyweight Cassius Anderson had too much power for Louisville, Kentucky’s (by way of Cuba) Abel Penna Falls. Falls tried to mix it up and tie up Anderson when they got in close. In one of these clinches in the second round Anderson broke free and landed a shot to the side that dropped Falls for a knockdown. Falls got up and finished the round but did not come out for the third giving Anderson (4-0, 3 KO’s) the TKO win at 3:00 of the second round. Falls stays winless at (0-2-1). Toledo Cruiserweight Roshawn Jones scored a knockdown in the first over his Fort Wayne, Indiana opponent Darryl Madison, and then knocked him out at 2:25 of the second round to move to (2-0, 2 KO’s), Madison declining to (0-2). Super lightweight from Toledo, Robert Mumford made his debut an easy one in knocking out North Carolina’s William Barber with a body blow after just :30 of the first round. Barber is (0-2). In the opening match of the evening Detroit’s Jalen Stephenson (2-0, 1 KO) scored an entertaining split decision win over Findlay, Ohio’s Joe Szczublevski (0-4) by scores of 40-36, 39-37, 37-39 in their lightweight fight.