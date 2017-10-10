Bejenaru-Mchunu collide Nov 25

Star Boxing returns to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday, November 25 as WBC International Cruiserweight Champion and WBC Continental Americas Cruiserweight Champion Constantin Bejenaru (12-0, 3 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY defends his titles against #1 ranked mandatory contender Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu (18-3, 13 KOs) of Cato Ridge, South Africa, in the ten round main event.

Bejenaru is coming off two victories seen on the popular Showtime series ShoBox: The New Generation, over fellow contenders Stivens Bujaj and Alexey Zubov. Mchunu challenged Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO cruiserweight title last year and holds a victory over Eddie Chambers.

Tickets starting at $35 will go on sale this Friday.