Barry: We are close to reaching an agreement

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker’s proposed unification bout with WBA, IBF champion Anthony Joshua looks closer to happening according to Parker’s trainer Kevin Barry, who told RadioLIVE’s Sunday Sport fans can expect an official announcement in the next 7-10 days.

“We are very close to reaching an agreement and, like I said, we have made several concessions, because we want this fight,” Barry said. “We want Joseph’s body in the right shape to enter our biggest-ever training camp. Hopefully, in the next week to 10 days, we will be able to say it’s Anthony Joshua!”