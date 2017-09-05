September 5, 2017

Barrios-Nelson Sept 19 on FS1

Unbeaten rising contender Mario Barrios (19-0, 11 KOs) will battle Naim Nelson (13-3, 1 KO) in a 10-round super lightweight bout that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, September 19 from Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pa.

Televised coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will feature an eight-round matchup between unbeaten featherweight prospects Stephen Fulton (11-0, 5 KOs) and Adam Lopez (8-0, 3 KOs) plus undefeated prospect Earl Newman (10-0, 7 KOs) taking on Paul Parker (8-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight attraction.

