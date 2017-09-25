Barrera: I should be fighting Bivol

When Andre Ward recently retired it opened up the WBA, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles and when Badou Jack vacated his WBA “regular” title the division became even more wide open. 175lb contender Sullivan Barrera was very confident that he would get a shot at one of the vacant belts. However today it was announced that Dmitry Bivol would face WBA #11 Trent Broadhurst for the vacant WBA title on November 4th.

“I should be fighting Bivol. He is ranked #1 and I am #2. What is the point of the rankings if they won’t follow their rules?” said Barrera.

“I think I’ve paid my dues. My promoter should be getting me that fight. While other fighters are avoiding Bivol, I welcome the challenge. I was ready to fight Badou Jack and I would beat Bivol too!”

Bivol is co-promoted by Barrera’s promoter Main Events.

Barrera has already beaten Vychaslev Shabransky, Paul Parker and Joe Smith and wants to cap off 2017 with a big fight.

“Since I was child all I’ve dreamed about in this sport is becoming world champion and this type of politics in the sport just hurts the fighters who are putting in the work. It’s just blah blah blah,” said Barrera.